Dick 'fed-up' with delay in protection from payday loans

MILTON Dick is "fed up to the back teeth" with the 1000-day delay in taking action to protect consumers from "payday loan sharks".

A payday loan is a small amount lent at a high interest rate with an agreement it will be repaid in a short time.

About 650,000 financially stressed households hold a payday loan.

The Federal Government has pledged to review the Small Amount Credit Contract laws.

Mr Dick, the Federal Member for Oxley, has formally written to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and called on him to fast track the review, which was initiated 1071 days ago.

"Despite the Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister for Revenue and Finance both pledging their support for the 24 recommendations from the review, we are yet to see any action from the government," he said.

He said the delay meant households forced into payday loans faced outrageous fees and interest rates as high as 884 per cent.

The Oxley electorate has one of the highest rates of payday loans in the nation.

Unemployed people made up 40 per cent of people who entered into loan and one quarter received more than 50 per cent of their income from Centrelink.

In February Mr Dick co-sponsored new legislation to protect vulnerable Australians for the "out of control" payday loan industry.

"I call on your government to bring forward this important piece of legislation to the house so thay it may be implemented to protect the 1.8 million financially distressed Australian households who may be forced into a day day loan," he wrote.

Mr Dick said he wanted "to protect consumers and make sure legislation is brought forward when parliament resumes".

"Enough delays, enough stalling," he said.

"There can be no more excuses, I'm fed up to my back teeth - the loan sharks are continuing to get away with it.

"Consumers can be protected and the government keeps using weasel words."

He said "welfare groups and financial counsellors are at breaking point" after 1000 days.