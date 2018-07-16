Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Milton Dick.
Milton Dick. Rob Williams
Politics

Dick 'fed-up' with delay in protection from payday loans

Hayden Johnson
by
16th Jul 2018 12:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MILTON Dick is "fed up to the back teeth" with the 1000-day delay in taking action to protect consumers from "payday loan sharks".

A payday loan is a small amount lent at a high interest rate with an agreement it will be repaid in a short time.

About 650,000 financially stressed households hold a payday loan.

The Federal Government has pledged to review the Small Amount Credit Contract laws.

Mr Dick, the Federal Member for Oxley, has formally written to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and called on him to fast track the review, which was initiated 1071 days ago.

"Despite the Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister for Revenue and Finance both pledging their support for the 24 recommendations from the review, we are yet to see any action from the government," he said.

He said the delay meant households forced into payday loans faced outrageous fees and interest rates as high as 884 per cent.

The Oxley electorate has one of the highest rates of payday loans in the nation.

Unemployed people made up 40 per cent of people who entered into loan and one quarter received more than 50 per cent of their income from Centrelink.

In February Mr Dick co-sponsored new legislation to protect vulnerable Australians for the "out of control" payday loan industry.

"I call on your government to bring forward this important piece of legislation to the house so thay it may be implemented to protect the 1.8 million financially distressed Australian households who may be forced into a day day loan," he wrote.

Mr Dick said he wanted "to protect consumers and make sure legislation is brought forward when parliament resumes".

"Enough delays, enough stalling," he said.

"There can be no more excuses, I'm fed up to my back teeth - the loan sharks are continuing to get away with it.

"Consumers can be protected and the government keeps using weasel words."

He said "welfare groups and financial counsellors are at breaking point" after 1000 days.

milton dick payday loans
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Business owner's two-year wait for NBN reaches critical time

    premium_icon Business owner's two-year wait for NBN reaches critical time

    Technology For about two years NBN Co technicians struggled to locate her business and each time they attended Vonnie Sanson was left without a connection.

    • 16th Jul 2018 12:08 AM
    QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

    premium_icon QT's name and shame: This week's drink and drug drivers

    Crime Every Monday the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers

    • 16th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
    GALLERY: Heritage mansion ideal backdrop for antique fair

    premium_icon GALLERY: Heritage mansion ideal backdrop for antique fair

    Community English-style antique fair at Woodlands of Marburg had unique focus.

    • 16th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
    Council saga, CCC charges have damaged Ipswich's reputation

    premium_icon Council saga, CCC charges have damaged Ipswich's reputation

    Council News ReachTEL respondents say council saga is affecting Ipswich

    • 16th Jul 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners