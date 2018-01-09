Diana Ferrari to close all stores within months

Diana Ferrari stores will soon close across the country. Picture: Nicole Cleary

ICONIC Australian footwear, clothing and accessories label Diana Ferrari will close all bricks-and-mortar stores within months.

In a statement to shoppers, the company announced the brand's 23 retail boutiques and 11 clearance outlets will all shut down in the coming months.

The label will continue to maintain an online presence.

"All Diana Ferrari stores will be closed over the coming months, but our fabulous footwear will continue to be available through our online stores, Mathers, Williams, wholesale stockists and major department stores," the statement read.

"We truly appreciate and thank all our loyal clothing customers over the last 17 years."

Diana Ferrari stores in Woden in the ACT and Chatswood, Penrith and Hornsby in NSW will shut down on January 21, followed by Miranda in NSW and Knox in Victoria the week after on January 28.

Diana Ferrari is part of the Munro Footwear Group (MFG), after the company acquired previous owner Fusion Retail Brands in June 2017.

It is understood retail staff who now work at Diana Ferrari stores will be absorbed into other shops within MFG.

MFG owns a number of high-profile Australian footwear brands including Midas, Wanted and Mollini Shoes, Williams and Colorado.

According to Smart Company, MFG chief executive Jay Munro said the decision to close stores and end the brand's clothing line was made due to the company's "core business and objective of being Australia's best footwear company".

"This was a difficult decision because Diana Ferrari Retail and its apparel division have been solid performers with a loyal customer base and staff dedicated to a high level of customer service," he said.

"However, focusing purely on footwear across all MFG brands is the right strategic decision for the company in the current retail landscape.

"Diana Ferrari is an iconic Australian footwear brand and MFG is committed through this change to further strengthen the brand going forward."

Diana Ferrari is just the latest victim of the sluggish retail climate.

Earlier this month, Australian plus-size label Maggie T, which was founded in 1981 and fronted by actor Maggie Tabberer, collapsed into voluntary administration.

Luxury handbag brand Oroton received a takeover bid from a major shareholder late last month after going into administration in November.

Other big-name retailers that have faced recent collapse include Topshop and Topman Australia, Marcs, David Lawrence, Herringbone, Rhodes & Beckett, Pumpkin Patch and Payless Shoes, while Speciality Fashion Group, whose stable of brands includes Katies, Millers and Rivers is in the process of closing more than 300 stores.

