27°
News

Diamonds set to shine

Gary Worrall
| 3rd Apr 2017 4:00 PM
SHINE BRIGHT: Chyann Patterson and Brooke Cochrane are finalists in the Miss Diamond Australia Teen Division.
SHINE BRIGHT: Chyann Patterson and Brooke Cochrane are finalists in the Miss Diamond Australia Teen Division. Gary Worrall

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IPSWICH 'diamonds' Broooke Cochrane and Chyann Patterson will shine brightly Saturday night for the finals of the Miss Diamond Australia pageant.

The Ipswich duo have worked hard over the last 12 months, fundraising for their nominated charities as part of the competition.

For Ms Cochrane, Saturday's final will be tinged with sadness, as she will be entering the teen section for the final time.

"This is my final time in the teen division, I will miss the camaraderie of the event, and the fun of meeting and getting to know the other girls,” Ms Cochrane said.

"I think I will continue with the pageant in the future, but only around my university commitments, I am studying primary school teaching, so it does take a lot of time.”

As part of the pageant, each finalist had to nominate a charity they were supporting, with Ms Cochrane fundraising for Parkinson's Australia, while Ms Patterson helped ClefPal Queensland.

"ClefPal Queensland is an organisation supporting families with children who have cleft palates, either of the nose or lip,” Ms Patterson said.

While Ms Cochrane was at the end of her time in the teen division, for 14-year-old Ms Patterson, this was her first time.

"I am not sure if I will do it again, I have enjoyed myself, but it has also been good to help my charity.”

With all money raised during the pageant going directly to the charities, Ms Cochrane and Ms Patterson have been busy.

"I have done sausage sizzles, and charity photo shoots, we have had some success, and good support from the community,” Ms Patterson said.

"As part of my fundraising, we have used donation boxes and online charity auction,” Ms Cochrane said.

The final is Saturday night in Brisbane, with the entrants vying for a number of titles, including Social Media, Publicity and Charity.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  beauty pageant miss diamond australia

Mobile hairdresser to service children with special needs

Mobile hairdresser to service children with special needs

Jolly Locks aims to help meet some of the challenges of parenting

UPDATE: Ipswich's big guns called to CCC

Mayor Paul Pisasale and Blair MP Shayne Neumann are among four new Ipswich figures to have been served notices to attend a Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) public hearing in April. Photo: File

Neumann and Pisasale among four new local witnesses to be called.

MUM'S SHOCK: Surprise arrival for 'flood twins'

DRAMATIC ARRIVAL: Lilly and Tatum were born at the Ipswich Hospital during wild weather on Thursday night.

First-time mum arrived in Ipswich just as rain began pelting region

'GREAT EFFORT': Road reopened after severe flood damage

Flooding has ripped up Karrabin-Rosewood Rd at Campbell's Gully.

The road resembled a jigsaw puzzle after the flood

Local Partners

Win for Ipswich Hospice after loving $2500 donation

Caring Ipswich ladies raise awareness of skin cancers in hair

Coin collection honours heroes

COIN COLLECTOR: Three-year-old Esme Moeller, of New Farm, takes a shine to the Legends of the Anzacs: Medals of Honour collection.

YOU'RE first in line for an exclusive Anzac coin collection.

SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: What's on this week

Things to do in Ipswich

Five things to this weekend

THANK-YOU: Denmans Party Hire is having a farewell event for the current owners to say goodbye.

What's on across Ipswich

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

MAFS bride Susan says Sean isn’t the man viewers think he is

They're portrayed as the love birds but it seems that's not quite true

Married At First Sight brides expose conditions

Susan Rawlings and Lauren Bran hit out at the series.

‘Treated like monkeys’: MAFS brides Lauren and Susan hit out.

When Hamish met Andy: How it all began

Hamish and Andy met way back in 2000.

Andy Lee has revealed how he first met Hamish Blake.

The haunting tale of Hanging Rock

Strange things happened when Picnic at Hanging Rock producer Pat Lovell visiting the actual rock in Victoria.

A group of girls vanished at one of Australia’s creepiest spots.

Grinspoon announces 27-date national tour

Grinspoon are coming back together to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of their debut record.

LISMORE rock band is getting back together for 20th anniversary.

The life and women of The Candyman

Travers Beynon, ‘The Candyman’ with his bevy of beautiful women (he has his hand on his wife’s bottom)

So why is he called The Candyman?

Meghan Markle’s sister releasing ‘tell-all’ memoir

Kensington Palace confirms her relationship with Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle's sister is hoping to profit from the relationship

You&#39;re Family&#39;s Summer Entertainer

53 Blenheim Crescent, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 $479,000

Summer has arrived and this classy generously proportioned contemporary residence boasts street appeal, quality finishes & has great versatility and represents...

Prime Corner Block Location

152 Brisbane Road, Booval 4304

Commercial Situated on the busy Brisbane Road is this sought after tenanted commercial ... Auction Venue:...

Situated on the busy Brisbane Road is this sought after tenanted commercial property with fantastic exposure on a 651m2 block. andbull; Zoning of MCO1S Major...

NEARLY NEW IN PARKLANDS ESTATE

29 Piping Court, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $429,000

Why have the hassle of building when you can move straight into this stylish 3 year old home in a quiet street in the sought after Parklands Estate in...

Perfect for the Country Life on 40 Acres

821 Coleyville Road, Coleyville 4307

Rural 4 2 2 $490,000...

With access to the Cunningham Highway within 5 minutes, it's perfect for the “Country Life” and it's an easy commute to Ipswich only 20 minutes away, Amberley Air...

GREAT LOCATION !! COME SEE THIS BARGAIN IN BOOVAL !!

16A Dudleigh Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $259,000 NEG

Set in a really convenient & central location, and only a short walk to Booval Fair, Booval Train Station, and many other convenience stores and shops, 16A...

4060m2 BLOCK WITH SUBDIVISION POTENTIAL

20 Rice Road, Redbank Plains 4301

House 3 2 4 $489,000

What an amazing property, so much land and so perfectly presented. It is rare to find a manicured 4060m2 block that offers fantastic veggie gardens, fruit trees...

CHECK OUT ALL THE FEATURES ON THIS PRIME PROPERTY

162 Pine Mountain Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

3122m2 Block- Potential to subdivide Low-set brick home in a sort after area perfect for Investment, Renovation or Development. - 4 massive bedrooms with built...

POSITION PERFECT

52 Whitehill Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 2 $449,000

Here is a chance to buy into the most elevated precinct of Eastern Heights, where properties are often sort after but rarely available. The home has been the...

ROOM FOR CARAVAN ON 805M2 BLOCK

23 Piping Court, Raceview 4305

House 3 2 2 $429,500

This stylish 4 year old hallmark home sits on a good size 805m2 block offering rear yard access through double side gates to a 8mt x 2.6mt x 3.5mt high carport...

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE CLEAR, MUST BE SOLD AT AUCTION!

44 Bourke Street, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 2 Under Contract!

Nestled on a huge 1012sqm parcel of land with subdivision potential sits this home with boundless opportunities. With a structurally sound foundation the home is...

Caloundra West industrial site sold for $1,175,000

Coastline BMW to build state-of-the-art service centre

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Historic Ipswich hotel closes its doors for good

GONE: Pokies being from the hotel removed this afternoon.

RUMOURS of the Caledonian Hotel on Bell St closing are true

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!