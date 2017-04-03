Diamonds set to shine

SHINE BRIGHT: Chyann Patterson and Brooke Cochrane are finalists in the Miss Diamond Australia Teen Division.

IPSWICH 'diamonds' Broooke Cochrane and Chyann Patterson will shine brightly Saturday night for the finals of the Miss Diamond Australia pageant.

The Ipswich duo have worked hard over the last 12 months, fundraising for their nominated charities as part of the competition.

For Ms Cochrane, Saturday's final will be tinged with sadness, as she will be entering the teen section for the final time.

"This is my final time in the teen division, I will miss the camaraderie of the event, and the fun of meeting and getting to know the other girls,” Ms Cochrane said.

"I think I will continue with the pageant in the future, but only around my university commitments, I am studying primary school teaching, so it does take a lot of time.”

As part of the pageant, each finalist had to nominate a charity they were supporting, with Ms Cochrane fundraising for Parkinson's Australia, while Ms Patterson helped ClefPal Queensland.

"ClefPal Queensland is an organisation supporting families with children who have cleft palates, either of the nose or lip,” Ms Patterson said.

While Ms Cochrane was at the end of her time in the teen division, for 14-year-old Ms Patterson, this was her first time.

"I am not sure if I will do it again, I have enjoyed myself, but it has also been good to help my charity.”

With all money raised during the pageant going directly to the charities, Ms Cochrane and Ms Patterson have been busy.

"I have done sausage sizzles, and charity photo shoots, we have had some success, and good support from the community,” Ms Patterson said.

"As part of my fundraising, we have used donation boxes and online charity auction,” Ms Cochrane said.

The final is Saturday night in Brisbane, with the entrants vying for a number of titles, including Social Media, Publicity and Charity.