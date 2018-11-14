DIAGNOSIS: How Ipswich residents need to improve health

Findings in the Report of the Chief Health Officer Queensland, released today, showed patients in West Moreton had a reduction in lifestyle-related chronic health conditions but suicides rates had increased in the past decade.

IPSWICH residents are smoking less and making better health choices than they were 10 years ago.

West Moreton Health Board Chair Michael Willis said the West Moreton findings highlighted both notable improvements in overall population health over the past decade and areas where more work needed to be done.

These health challenges are being addressed as part of the West Moreton Health Strategic Plan.

"Despite the highest population growth in the state - West Moreton's population has increased by 36% in the past 10 years - we are seeing an overall reduction in the number of people with a lifestyle-related chronic condition," Mr Willis said.

"There has been a combined 32% decrease in the number of people living with chronic conditions including coronary heart disease, stroke, lung cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and diabetes over the past 10 years.

"This is promising evidence that there is greater awareness of preventative health choices and that more people are ditching some of those poor habits, like smoking, or increasing exercise and healthy dietary choices, that we know can affect chronic illness."

Mr Willis said the number of people smoking daily in West Moreton had dropped a 33% in that time, with a 48% decrease in coronary heart disease and 40% decrease in stroke.

"Despite improvements, we are still not satisfied with the current health challenges that many people in the region experience and we will continue to work with our health partners to overturn some distressing outcomes," he said.

"There is an unacceptable life expectancy gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous community members and the rate of reported suicide in West Moreton has increased over the past decade.

"The Chief Health Officer's report has confirmed what we already know in terms of strategic health challenges for the West Moreton community.

"We have identified improved health outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and a reduction in preventable hospitalisations as key goals over the next three years as we implement our Strategic Plan."

Mr Willis said the overall population growth, along with lifestyle-related chronic conditions such as obesity, were also been identified as major challenges.

"Based on the positive trend figures in the Chief Health Officer's report, we also have a good idea of what we need to focus on - better health partnerships, delivering care closer to people's homes and giving them more control over their health outcomes," he said.

"While there is room for improvement, we are confident that we and the West Moreton community are heading in the right direction."

Findings



Risky alcohol consumption is decreasing in young males but increasing in older males.



43% of five to six year old children have decay experience in their primary teeth.



Close to half of Queensland children are having sweet snacks, salty snacks or confectionary, every day.



Queensland has the highest melanoma rates in the country and the Australian rates are 11 times the global average.

