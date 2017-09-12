Di Carlo fed info from CCC: Police

Barrister Sam Di Carlo has been fined for contempt of court. Picture: Tara Croser.

HIGH-profile Brisbane lawyer Sam Di Carlo arranged for people involved in a corruption watchdog investigation to feed him information via legal representatives, police allege.

The allegation was among further details of an ongoing Crime and Corruption Commission investigation that emerged as Di Carlo sought to vary bail conditions at Brisbane Magistrates Court.

The 60-year-old was charged with perjury last month over allegations he lied at a CCC investigative hearing.

As part of his release from custody he was banned from contacting several people, who will likely be CCC witnesses or co-accused, including friend and embattled former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale, the court heard.

Di Carlo unsuccessfully applied today to have his bail conditions amended, while police succeeded in adding another name to the list of people he must avoid.

Today's hearing centred on evidence in a CCC detective's affidavits outlining who Di Carlo should be banned from contacting over fears he may interfere with witnesses in their investigation.

"You assert a belief that he has manipulated the investigation by organising legal representation in a manner that would afford information ... being reported back to him," Di Carlo's lawyer Craig Eberhardt said.

"Yes," CCC Detective Senior Sergeant Charles Kohn replied.

But he said Di Carlo never told Pisasale what to say to the CCC in any intercepted phone calls.

Det Sen Sgt Kohn said alleged manipulation and interference of the CCC investigation stemmed from Di Carlo leaking to media to help Pisasale, who he cannot contact.

The court heard there's an ongoing investigation into fraud, relating to a bank account opened in the name of Qi Wang.

Ms Wang had worked for Di Carlo as a solicitor.

Di Carlo said he needed to contact her for trials slated to run until mid-December.

"I couldn't prepare in time, without her," he said

"I can't work on all these cases on my own and she has been working on some of them for up to two years."

Di Carlo is not required to appear when his matter comes before court on October 25.

EARLIER

BRISBANE barrister Sam Di Carlo has arrived at court ahead of his first appearance on perjury charges stemming from an investigation into his close friend, former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale.

Mr Di Carlo was charged earlier this month by the Crime and Corruption Commission with two counts of perjury, possessing ammunition without authority and unlawful possession of restricted drugs.

He was scheduled to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Thursday, but his matter has been brought forward to today for an unknown reason.

Mr Di Carlo turned up to the court on George Street about 8.10am and tried to get inside - almost getting stuck in the glass doors - but was told by security the court does not open until 8.30am, when his matter is listed.

He has declined to talk to media.

Mr Di Carlo has previously told The Courier-Mail he believes the inquiry is a "witch hunt" and he intends to fight the charges.

It is alleged the two counts of perjury were committed at a CCC investigating hearing.

It is understood the hearing related to an inquiry into Pisasale being found with $50,000 at Melbourne airport - which Mr Di Carlo has previously said was for his client.

The case has been adjourned until midday for Di Carlo's lawyers to make an application to vary his bail.