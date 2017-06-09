DFO Brisbane evacuated after 'threats made'

The DFO at Brisbane Airport has been evacuated

DFO Brisbane Airport has been evacuated after threats were made, police said.

Police were called to the discount shopping location just before 2pm Friday.

It comes a day after a bomb scare at a shopping centre in Caboolture.

A QPS spokesman would not say if the threats were made by a person at the location or over the phone.

Nine News Queensland reports a handwritten note was found in the male toilets.

However no suspicious packages or devices have been located.

The centre is being evacuated for safety.

"We are erring on the side of caution," the QPS spokesman said.

The Australian Federal Police are completing a final sweep of the shopping centre and it may re-open before 3pm.