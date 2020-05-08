Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Somerset Regional Council will meet again this week.
The Somerset Regional Council will meet again this week.
Council News

Developments, closures: 5 decisions on council’s agenda

Nathan Greaves
Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
8th May 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Somerset Regional Council will meet again next week, with dozens of reports, applications, and policies to consider.

Meetings are currently closed to public attendance due to the current pandemic, but audio will be streamed online.

Read on to find out what topics councillors will be discussing.

Development applications

Among the most common items discussed by council, development applications are required to start, change or extend a project, alter the use of a property, and much more.

Three development applications are currently tabled for councillors to deal with next week – one on Rocky Gully Rd and Banffs Lane at Coominya, another at Carralluma Crescent in Fernvale, and the last at a property on Glamorgan Vale Rd, Glamorgan Vale.

READ MORE: How much local councils are charging ratepayers

Coronavirus assistance

For several weeks, council has been altering policies and granting concessions to help the community recover during the COVID-19 crisis, and several more such decisions are set to be made this week.

These will include possible changes to one of council’s revenue policies, and a concession to business inspection charges.

READ MORE: ‘Cautiously optimistic’ mayor praises community’s resilience

Meeting dates

Council will decide the schedule for its public meetings for the remainder of this year, including the date of its budget meeting.

In addition, councillors will decide how long it will be before meetings will be reopened to public attendance.

Cultural mapping

With the arts being of increasing importance to the Somerset community, council will consider an online questionnaire to better learn what residents want to see, and how council can build on existing arts programs in the region.

READ MORE: Soap, toilet paper thefts cost ratepayers hundreds

Roadworks

Council also oversees operation of some roads in the region, and regularly makes decisions regarding management, upkeep, and changes to these streets.

Among the topics being considered will be the ‘simultaneous’ closure and opening of Esk Forest Rd to resolve an alignment issue, and the acceptance or rejection of selected names for a new development being constructed off Clarendon Rd at Rifle Range.

council meetings development applications somerset regional council
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What happens to public holiday without Ipswich Show

        premium_icon What happens to public holiday without Ipswich Show

        Council News It was announced in March that this year's Ipswich Show would not go ahead because of COVID-19, but do we still get the show holiday?

        Patients left waiting as ramping rates increase at Ipswich

        premium_icon Patients left waiting as ramping rates increase at Ipswich

        News 'Queenslanders deserve a world-class public health system'

        FINAL DAYS: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon FINAL DAYS: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        Aussie company gets cracking on stocking supermarket shelves

        premium_icon Aussie company gets cracking on stocking supermarket shelves

        News Demand in stock has meant product numbers were down