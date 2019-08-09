Development scheme creates planning certainty for Oxley PDA

A NEW planning framework to guide future development within the Oxley Priority Development Area (PDA) has come into effect today, following three years of research, planning and public consultation.

Member for Mount Ommaney Jess Pugh said the final development scheme provides certainty for the residents and businesses of Oxley.

"The Oxley community has played an integral role in the future development of this 19-hectare PDA," Ms Pugh said.

"The feedback provided will inform the rejuvenation of this significant site, and our government thanks everyone who had their say.

"In addition to residential lots and community facilities, nine hectares within the PDA, almost half the site, has environmental protections placed on it.

"Relocating the existing C&K Yuingi Community Childcare Centre from the area's flood zone is another key part of this redevelopment, with work on a new facility to begin in the second half of 2020."

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said the redeveloped PDA will complement surrounding suburbs and will be an area locals can be proud of.

"It will feature detached housing on large lots, community facilities, recreation areas and green space, preserved bushland, a childcare centre, and retirement living, all within 11 kilometres of Brisbane's CBD," he said.

The first plans of development for Stage 1 will be lodged by the end of September and made available online, and will include geotechnical, traffic and ecological reports.