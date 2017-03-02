DEVELOPMENT: Swanbank truck traffic set to double

TRUCK activity around a waste transfer station at Swanbank is set to double with up to 200 trucks making trips to the area every day.

The site on Memorial Drive already sees 82 truck arrival and departures daily but if development plans before Ipswich City Council are approved, up to 200 trips are set to be made to and from the site.

Documents before the council show the traffic will use Swanbank Rd and the Cunningham Hwy.

While the plans represent a 0.2% increase in daily vehicle flows on the highway, traffic on Swanbank Rd is set to increase by 6.8%.

The mud waste disposal and extractive business has plans to expand to include a landscape supply and freight depot, crushing, milling and grinding works and waste transfer station.

The layout would also incorporate temporary container storage areas, a bulk landscape yard and on-site crushing and screening facilities.

If approved, the plans will see up to 500,000 tonnes of waste transferred every year.

The community is invited to give feedback on the plans, which can be seen in full at www.ipswich.qld.gov.au, until March 23 by contacting Ipswich City Council on 3810 6666 or council@ipswich.qld.gov.au.