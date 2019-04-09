Development application proposes 271 more homes

ANOTHER slice of Ripley is about to go under sub-division with a 273 lots registered in a development application lodged to council.

The latest development application is a re-jig of a former plan standing at 352 Ripley Rd, Ripley. The bushland block, next to the Ripley Fire and Rescue Station will be configured into 271 residential lots with a development plan in place.

The remaining two lots will be a childcare and a 'balance' lot, plus parks and roads. The approved development is within the Ripley Valley Priority Development Area and was originally approved by council in September, 2018.

However this change of use proposes smaller block sizes for stages three and four of the approved development.

Nick Christofis, town planner for Saunders Havill, on behalf of the developers, Goldfields Group said the changes to the plan are only minor, and that it fits within the Ripley PDA.

"The change to the lot reconfiguration has resulted in changes to approved lot areas, however has not resulted in any changes to the road layout," he said.

"Some lots have increased in size and some have reduced to accommodate the additional lots in both stages."

The latest stages, three and four, will have a smaller mix of blocks, including 19 lots at 375sq m, 41 lots at 420sq m, 47 lots at 480sq m, five lots at 540 sq m, and two lots with a size greater than 600sq m.

"The new lot mix seeks to implement a minimum lot size of 330sq m, and a minimum frontage of 11m," Mr Christof said.

"The changes to reduce some of the frontages has increased the number of lots within both stage three and stage four by one lot in each stage.

"We make this application to change the PDA development approval on the basis that the changes will not result in the development being substantially different."

The provisions do not include houses of more than two storeys, with a series of build covenants including two off-street car parks per dwelling, private open space, and a minimum energy rating of six-stars in the NatHERS.