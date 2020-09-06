Developing Force players starting to shine in higher level

Ipswich basketballer Mitchell Poulain worked hard returning to the court in Ipswich’s latest QSL victory. Picture: Patrick Woods

AS players and coaches wait to see the format for this year's Queensland State League (QSL) finals, the Ipswich teams are already achieving their first goal.

That is to have their young players capitalise on the extra opportunities being presented.

Ipswich's regular bench players received valuable extra minutes and responded strongly in the latest Force men's and women's victories.

The Force men secured their third victory from five QSL matches with a comfortable 106-73 result against Toowoomba at JBS Arena.

The Force women earlier notched up their second win with an 80-50 success against Toowoomba..

In that game, Force young guns Tiayana Sing (16) points) and Catherine MacGregor (15) were major contributors.

Ipswich Force basketballer Catherine MacGregor. Picture: Megan Low

Ipswich basketball products Mitch Poulain (17 points) and Kane Bishop (11) played key roles in ensuring the Force men finished their latest match unchallenged.

Force men's coach and Ipswich association president Chris Riches was pleased with how both teams are progressing, grateful the QSL is continuing through the COVID challenges.

"That's where this competition is really good this year,'' Riches said.

"It's allowed us to have a lot bigger roles for those local, talented players because you don't have an import. Having those others players coming in and soaking up so many of the minutes.

"It's given them (young association basketballers) an opportunity to break out and play and test themselves in a bigger way.''

He said victories over Toowoomba showed the Ipswich teams were building momentum.

That was particularly the case for his side after Toowoomba had beaten South West Metro - a side that Ipswich lost to earlier.

"When you're playing against teams like this, it's a good comparison, compared to where you've been,'' he said.

"We were pretty happy last night with how it came together.''

Apart from boosting morale, Riches was happy with the way the victory was constructed, especially pushing hard in the second half.

"The rotations and stuff like that are working nicely now,'' he said.

"Sometimes that can be a bit of a challenge.

"For us, we've finally getting into a bit of a rhythm.

"Our defensive intensity is really the key to this.'

Bullets recruit Nathan Sobey topscored for the men with 28 points, including five three-pointers.

It was Poulain's first game back after resting a recent injury.

The contribution of Poulain and Bishop also took some pressure off Jesse Ghee who has been backing up Sobey in recent games.

"It was a good opportunity for all the younger guys in the closing stages of the game to be able to get on the floor and just to wrack up some minutes,'' he said.

Force women's co-captain Amy Lewis continued her impressive form with 27 points against Toowoomba.

Riches is excited about the next wave of Ipswich Force junior girls stepping up and working with head coach Terry Lindeberg.

"In regards to his program, he's kind of where we (the men's team) were three years ago,'' Riches said, being focused on local talent and building the next generation.

With Ipswich's men and women hosting top three opponents Southern Districts in their next matches on Saturday night, Riches was keen to get a further measure of where the Force sides are at.

"It's just another opportunity to find out where we can improve,'' he said.

STATE OF PLAY

QSL Men's Division 1: Ipswich Force 106 (Nathan Sobey 28, Mitch Poulain 17, Kane Bishop 11) def Toowoomba 73 at JBS Arena.

QSL Women's Division 1: Ipswich Force 80 (Amy Lewis 27, Tiayana Sing 16, Catherine Macgregor 15) def Toowoomba 50 at JBS Arena.

Next matches:Ipswich Force v Southern Districts at JBS Arena on Saturday.