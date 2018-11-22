Developers reveal plans for 182-home estate

DEVELOPERS planning to build 182 town houses at Raceview are calling for submissions from the community.

Urbis applied to Ipswich City Council in July to build 'Palm View Estate' on a vacant 4.88ha block of land behind the Raceview shops.

Submissions are now open for the proposed development which includes 182 residential dwellings in a mix of detached, duplex, triplex and quadplex configurations.

The development will include communal facilities including a pool, two barbeque areas, open lawn areas, playground and lounge facilities and 206 visitor car parking spaces.

The land sold for $3.5m in March.

The proposed development will be constructed in seven stages.

The first stage will include the development of the front of the site with the single dwellings backing onto Thornton St, and access into the development with the managers residence.

The second stage will include the next closest residents to Thornton St with the inclusion of the main communal open space of the development and the playground.

The following stages will continue away from Thornton St with the final seventh stage finishing in the north-west corner of the site.

It comes as Ipswich City Council's Planning and Development Quarterly Activity Report for July-September 2018 reveals the city's population could reach 250, 000 within two years.

The population hotspots are Spring Mountain, South Ripley, Redbank Plains, Ripley and Bellbird Park.

Spring Mountain, the latest booming suburb in Greater Springfield, experienced 106% growth over the previous quarter. Population more than doubled from 664 to 1,370.

New dwellings grew by 106% doubling from 226 to 466.

At September 30, there were 78,786 dwellings within Ipswich, compared with 77,657 dwellings at June 30.

This represents an increase of 1,129 dwellings and an equivalent annual growth rate of 5.82% and an annual change from the same quarter last year of 3,458 dwellings and 4.59% and a five-year average annual growth rate of 3.9%.