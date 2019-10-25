Developers pause operations for 'calm discussion'

WORKS STOPPED: Jenni Hafemeister-Thompson, Budjah Davidson and Jill Davidson want development works at the site to be stopped until further investigations into their findings are carried out.

DEVELOPER AVJennings has expressed disappointment after claiming it was "accused of being disrespectful to the Yuggera Ugarapul People”.

The company is behind the Deebing Springs project on Grampian Drive, where traditional owners claim recent evidence of skeletal remains and trenches were found.

Earlier this week, traditional owners called for all preliminary development works at the site to be stopped until further investigations into their findings were carried out.

A blockade was established, with signs reading "AVJennings destroys sacred land”.

In a statement, AVJennings said a Cultural Heritage Management Plan was signed by the Yuggera Ugarapul People and no development would take place at the known cemetery on the mission site.

"Both AVJennings and official representatives of the Yuggera Ugarapul People appointed archaeologists to develop and complete the Cultural Heritage Management Plan for Deebing Springs,” an AVJennings spokesperson said.

"These highly qualified experts worked together to ensure significant cultural artefacts at the site were identified and preserved.

"It is a matter of fact that our Deebing Heights site does not include any part of the former mission cemetery.

"We are deeply disappointed to be accused of being disrespectful to the Yuggera Ugarapul People, particularly when it is based on erroneous information.”

But the Yuggera People say their new findings of anomalies in the land are located within the AVJennings development site.

"From our oral history, we've always been aware of the different massacres that have happened down on AVJennings property, not just the cemetery. That cemetery is the only burial ground that's known,” Deebing Creek Sovereignty Camp spokeswoman Lekina Thompson said.

"There was a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) done, but it was only done in one section, so not all of the AVJennings area has been covered yet, only the section around the cemetery, and three 1-2m trenches have been found under the ground with anomalies.

"Based on that fact alone, that supports our oral history of the massacres that have happened and where they've happened.

"We just feel like that deserves further investigation before any kind of work happens either on it, or even around it, because we don't know how far it extends. There has never been any more GPR done on any other area, further than the cemetery.

"Just allow us the chance to find out where those massacre sites are, where all those burials are. We're not going to stop until we do find out that information.”

An AVJennings spokeperson said the company recognises and respects the First Nations people are the traditional owners of the land and operations have paused to "allow time for calm discussion of the current issues”.

AVJennings National Development Manager, Angus Johnson, said the Company has a strong track record of respecting the cultural heritage of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.

"AVJennings has successfully co-operated with traditional owners at other locations in Queensland and other states, including other sites in the Ipswich area, and we have no reason to believe that will not be the case again,” Mr Johnson said