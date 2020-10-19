Developers must be kept in check

The campaign grows more strange says Alice.

One wonders about each leader promising millions for this millions for that.

Electors have little knowledge or understanding as to the veracity of these promises.

For me and Alice it's all show business.

We wait for the next BoBo.

Annastacia hasn't made any glaring mistakes.

If she remains standing she should sneak in.

I welcome that the developers are being drawn out of the shadows.

When you have a region with the biggest population expansion in the next 20 years developers will want a piece of the action.

With no restraint it is a free-for-all, with tiny block sizes becoming the norm.

The sardine tins are getting smaller.

Bushland is of no concern and the present government is doing nothing to curb these developments.

It is a little-known fact that it is the State Government with the power.

The recent controversy over donations to Ms Frecklington's campaign does leave me asking questions.

We have a couple of weeks for another few blunders.

Ms Frecklington has little time left. Strange as it seems says Alice.

David Harris