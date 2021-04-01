Developers have upper hand in land battle

Letters to the Editor

I refer to Lachlan McIvor's article: Council won't buy bushland earmarked for housing.

The original application was to build 340 lot estate on 33 hectares.

The developers, CB, based in Singapore, took a second appeal to the planning development and environment court.

With more than two years gone there is still no decision.

CB, flushed with cash, are determined to win the case.

The original case was rejected by the Council.

The present council voted substantially to not buy the block, which can only be a psychological advantage for CB and a disaster for the community.

The court is known to be developer friendly.

The state government watches over their court.

Developers know how to write applications taking tried and true formulas which the court must allow.

The local community is powerless in the face of another big developer.

Eugene St was zoned residential by council some 50 years ago.

The zoning through from protected areas to high density is an anachronism.

People trying to preserve this unique area have studied it extensity noting its unique flora and fauna.

The slow irradiation of koalas and endangered birds accounts for naught.

The residents all point to fauna visiting their backyards.

Eugene St would fill in between the existing housing.

A nearby unique habitat acts as a lung for the surrounding area which cuts no ice with the planners or the court.

Bellbird Park is under dreadful attack by greedy developers.

The local community rues the future of our "leafy suburb" as it heads towards a "Sardine Springfield".

David Harris