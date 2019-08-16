Developers dig heels in, continue to stall at Bellbird Park

Friends of Bellbird Park at the contentious proposed site of the Eugene St development.

Friends of Bellbird Park at the contentious proposed site of the Eugene St development. Contributed

SINGAPOREAN-based developers, CB Developments is continues its fight to build a 340-lot estate in Bellbird Park despite the courts ruling against it.

Residents have rallied against the development, which they say will ruin the character of the suburb and demolish the native homes of many animals.

Judith Vink, a member of a new community group Bellbird Park Preservation Group has fought the development at 12-26 Eugene St since it was proposed.

The Ipswich City Council rejected the development in April last year.

"Since then the developer has appealed council's decision and they've been to court basically for five or six reviews,” Ms Vink said.

The council in April last year ruled the 340-lot site did not fit with the Bellbird Park planning scheme, which called for lots of 600sq m or above.

CB Developments is fighting the decision in the Planning and Environment Court and continues to appeal the council's decision.

"It's been a fairly long process of delay after delay after delay ... and we just had another review and it was delayed again because they're waiting for expert reports,” Ms Vink said.

"The town planners are yet to finalise their report ... there's been a lot of delays in the process and I don't think an alternative dispute resolution process has started yet.”

The development will require retaining walls around properties due to the sloped nature of the land. These retaining walls could measure from 3m to 12m.

"We're talking about a really dangerous situation where houses upon houses will be built on retaining walls along the slope,” Ms Vink said.

Residents are also concerned about increased, noise, traffic and crime with the influx of 340 homes.

"(The development site) is a beautiful piece of woodland habitat, it's been unloved for about 25 years but it's still a really significant piece of bush that residents use to walk their dogs along the creek line, to go down and have a picnic, we can explore the creek line with kids,” she said.

"And it's also in character with the suburb so we have fairly large blocks of land and it's not in keeping with the current design of Bellbird Park.”

Ms Vink said the discovery of a powerful owl roost 100m away from the development site was another concern.

The group has lobbied Ipswich City Council to acquire the land with the Envirolevy Fund. The council has been contacted for comment.