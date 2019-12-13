Developers carry out ground survey at Deebing Creek

A blockade has been set up at the Deebing Creek Mission in an attempt to stop development.

DEVELOPER AVJennings has conducted another ground- penetrating radar survey within its development site at Deebing Creek this week.

It comes after traditional owners claimed there were further skeletal remains and trenches in and around the site AVJennings is set to develop.

A spokesman from the company said developers had a standing offer to undertake a ground penetrating radar (GPR) survey of relevant land on the site they have called Deebing Springs, adjacent to the cemetery.

“We have engaged with the protest group a number of times for their input into the timing and location of the GPR survey, however, they have been unwilling to meet with us,” he said.

The developers proceeded with the GPR on Thursday.

“This was done with notification to both the Yuggera Ugurapul People and the protest group and there were members of YUP present while the GPR testing was undertaken.

“At this stage, there is no intention of undertaking further GPR testing. Once we receive the results of the GPR testing we have committed to sharing this information with all relevant parties.

AVJennings said it remains committed to creating the Deebing Springs Residential Community and will meet its obligations under the Cultural Heritage Management Plan that was signed by official representatives of the Yuggera Ugurapul People.