Developer 'willing' to discuss Deebing Creek sale with state

THE people behind a controversial development at Deebing Creek remain willing to negotiate the sale of Indigenous land to the State Government.

The QT can reveal lines of communication have opened up between developers and the state.

A spokeswoman for Deputy Premier Jackie Trad has been unequivocal about the state's refusal to purchase the land.

Frasers Property says it remains open to the possibility of the state purchasing part or all of the land, but no offer has been made to date.

"We have always been willing to participate in such discussions in good faith and this has not changed," a spokesman for Frasers said.

Developers will not start works on the site until the conclusion of the Land Court hearing for a court-endorsed Cultural Heritage Management Plan, which is due to he heard on May 8.

"Though the recent court decision permits preliminary works to begin, we have undertaken not to commence these works," the spokesman said.

"It has always been our preference to work together with the Yuggera Ugarapul People under a Cultural Heritage Management Plan and we are pleased that they have now suggested a court hearing to consider a CHMP."

"On Thursday last week, Frasers Property agreed a set of terms with the traditional owners."

The spokesman said progress of the development did not hinge on the possibility of the state purchasing the site.

"The State Government has to date ruled out buying the site," the spokesman said.

"As such, in developing the masterplan we must follow the processes outlined by the relevant legislation and by the courts in relation to the conservation of Aboriginal cultural heritage on the site."

Vision has emerged of the moment on Wednesday when Frasers Property development director Scott Ullman and Queensland Police Inspector Keith McDonald delivered the eviction notice to elders.

"To all those that are here at 152 Grampian Dr, subject of the Deebing Heights development, you are engaged on an unlawful occupation of the site," Insp McDonald told an Indigenous representative.

"I now direct you to move yourself and everybody else on the property here off this location onto Grampian Dr or onto another location away.

"I'll give you 30 minutes to do that."

The occupier's request for Police Commissioner Ian Stewart to attend the site was refused by Insp McDonald.

"As of 10.45 this morning, if you do not vacate the site we will remove you from this site," he said.

Violent scenes later erupted as protesters and ring-in union members clashed with police.