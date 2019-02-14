Developer responds to claims of sewage pooling up

THE DEVELOPER of the Walloon estate under fire for a supposed lack of safe sewerage treatment will formally respond to Ipswich City Council in the coming weeks.

The Rosewood District Protection Organisation lodged two objections to further development to the Waterlea estate, which is being developed by RBG Services.

There are 103 houses occupied in the estate with a further 23 under construction.

Homes for more than 1500 families are set to be completed in the next decade.

Stage three of development is currently under construction, which contains a further 94 residential lots and two proposed commercial lots planned for a childcare centre, sales office and a cafe/restaurant.

Residents reported waste travelling along sewerage lines to the bottom end of the development. Too much rain or sewage collection failures caused manhole covers to be "blown off”, with raw sewage spilling on to surrounding ground.

RBG Development manager Andrew Cook said construction will soon start on a 5.4km mains sewer connection from Walloon to the existing Rosewood Wastewater Treatment Plant in collaboration with Queensland Urban Utilities.

This connection is expected to be completed this year.

"The sewerage (at Waterlea) is collected by tanker trucks and disposed of at QUU's Bundamba Wastewater Treatment plant,” he said.

"This temporary process is governed by an agreement with QUU and is typical in new estates while mains infrastructure is still being constructed. This is the same way that sewage is currently disposed of in the existing business and homes in Walloon township, who operate on septic pump-out systems.

"To date, the lack of a mains sewer connection is the main reason why development in the Walloon-Rosewood Corridor has lagged in comparison to other areas, such as the Ripley Valley, which are a similar distance from Ipswich.

"The construction of the main sewer to Rosewood will provide the opportunity for these existing homes and businesses to connect to the sewer, which will provide further environmental benefits.”

In August of last year, a faulty plug caused a small overflow at the pump out location.

Mr Cook said preventative actions were put in place to prevent similar incidents from occurring.

"An electronic data logger now provides real-time information on the depth of sewerage in the system and tankers are on standby 24 hours a day,” he said.

"The system, which is sealed and has been pressure tested, should not be affected by rain events.

"There have been no reported incidents since the additional measures where installed.”

A Department of Environment and Science spokesperson said the estate developers have an environmental authority (EA) from the department allowing the operation of a sewage treatment plant at the site.

"Provided the sewage treatment plant can accommodate approved development at the estate, and it remains compliant with the EA, there is no requirement for the developer to lodge an EA amendment application, and no application has been lodged to date,” they said.

"DES is responding individually to community concerns about this matter.”

The department has asked residents with concerns to contact their Pollution Hotline on 1300 130 372 if they observe any contamination from current sewage operations at the estate.

Ipswich City Council said any responsibility for matters involving waste management fell on QUU.

"Council is not responsible for wastewater infrastructure or wastewater treatment for residential developments,” a spokesperson said.

"Council has knowledge of the wastewater pump out arrangement, but all permits and approvals for this system are administered by QUU.”