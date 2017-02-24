Developer plans to move historic Ipswich house

Plans have been lodged with Ipswich City Council to move the historic house where Barnes store used to be.

A HISTORIC house will be moved to make way for a new childcare centre, under a proposed development at Sadliers Crossing.

Developer J-Corp Holdings Pty Ltd has asked the council for permission to move the pre-1946 timber home to the back of the property where Barnes Cash Store used to stand.

The house is the original home seen in historical photographs of the little store at the corner of Herbert and Burnett Sts, near Blair State School.

The development, which is out for public consultation until March 16, includes establishing a new childcare centre with six separate playrooms.

That plan includes the original timber home which will be incorporated into the centre.

The new buildings will be designed in a style that reflects the character of the area, documents lodged with the development application state.

"The new buildings proposed in the site have been designed to reflect the traditional building character of the zone," the documents read.

THEN AND NOW: The first slide features the property in question - Courtesy of The Ipswich Photographer

"The buildings are low-set and feature character reflective materials including weatherboard facades (consistent with the retained character building) and metal roof sheeting."

While the proposal may anger history buffs, the area desperately needs more childcare places.

Artist's impression of the new childcare centre proposed for Sadlier's Crossing.

Nearby Cribb St, which has places for 43 children a day, has a waiting list for the kindergarten group for the first time this year.

Written submissions about this development application can be made to The Assessment Manager, Ipswich City Council, PO Box 191, Ipswich QLD 4305 or council@ipswich.qld.gov.au.

Call 3810 6666 for more information.