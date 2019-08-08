Developer makes solemn promise to Indigenous creek campers

Protestors camping out at the Deebing Creek Mission site during NAIDOC Week.

Protestors camping out at the Deebing Creek Mission site during NAIDOC Week. Cordell Richardson

DEVELOPERS of land considered sacred by Ipswich's Aboriginal community have pledged to hold-off construction until a significant site survey is finished.

Frasers Property has planned for a housing development on 115-ha of land at Deebing Creek since 2015.

The land borders the Deebing Creek cemetery and includes the site of the former Aboriginal mission.

Frasers announced in January work on a 925-home estate would progress; prompting Indigenous Australians to occupy part of the site.

The developers and traditional owners have agreed to undertake a cultural survey of the site to determine where Aboriginal burials are located.

A Frasers Property spokesman said no progress would be made on the project until the survey was finished.

"Our immediate focus is to work with the Yuggera Ugarapul People to undertake cultural surveys on the land in accordance with the agreed Cultural Heritage Management Plan, a Frasers spokesman said.

"There are currently no plans to conduct any works or commence land sales until the outcome of these surveys provide the path to do so."

Aboriginal people remain on the site more than 150 days since Queensland Police moved to forcibly evict them from the site.

Ugly scenes followed when rocks were pelted at emergency services and a removalist truck.

The Deebing Creek camp has grown since traditional owners were permitted back on the old mission site.

Several tents, a portaloo and campfire have been established on the site.

Frasers Property Queensland general manager Cameron Leggatt previously said the consultation involved more than 50 meetings with more than 150 stakeholders.

The story of a massacre at Deebing Creek in colonial times has been passed down through generations of the local Aboriginal tribes.