A development application has been submitted to turn the old Ipswich Courthouse into a hotel.
Council News

Developer lays out plans for former Ipswich Courthouse

Lachlan Mcivor
7th Dec 2020 3:06 PM
THE OLD Ipswich Courthouse will be turned into a new hotel if developmental approval is granted by the council.

Newground Ipswich Hotel Pty Ltd has submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council seeking permission to give the 40-year-old building a fresh purpose.

It was built in 1981 but was replaced by modern facilities on Ellenborough St in 2010.

The old Ipswich Courthouse has sat vacant since 2014. Developers now want to turn it into a hotel.
The former courthouse at 59 East St has been vacant since the State Government sold it for $3.3 million in 2014.

The site is already approved for a hospital and medical centre, which was granted by the council in October 2018.

The proposal will repurpose the building with key structures being retained, while internal linings, ceilings and partitions will be demolished.

The L-shape of the building will remain as it is.

A restaurant and bar will also be added on the ground floor.

“The proposal involves the internal and external refurbishment of the existing building, while reinstating its presence as a key corner site within the Ipswich CBD and re-engaging with Market Square Park,” the application notes.

LOCAL NEWS: First operator locked in for exciting new dining precinct

“Broadly, the existing basement car park will function in the same capacity although with a minor extension to provide more carparking spaces (for a total of 62).

“The proposed development seeks to broadly retain the existing footprint of the building, with the ultimate development, with the large part of this development seeking only to reconfigure and refurbish the internal layout of the building.

“An extension to the existing second storey is proposed to create a full storey, in lieu of the existing partial floor plate.

“This is the only portion of the building where an extension of the existing floor plate is proposed.”

It is proposed the entry to the building is realigned to create a main entrance from Foote Lane.

The old Ipswich Courthouse on East St was replaced in 2010.
“The facade changes at the entry create a new and visually attractive entry to the building, and reorients the active areas of the building away from Limestone Street creating a more pedestrian friendly environment to the building,” the application notes.

“The ground floor restaurant and bar area are oriented to address Market Square, and are complemented through the introduction of a deck and timber arbour that extends to the property boundary.

“The deck is also proposed to connect via a set of stairs into the existing footpath network within Market Square, creating logical and permeable connections to the public realm.

“On the ground floor an internal courtyard is also created in the western portion of the building, to introduce a facade to the elements of the building to permit additional guest rooms to face each other, and optimise the layout of the upper floors.

ipswich city council
Ipswich Queensland Times

