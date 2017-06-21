Developer involved in corporate brawl

THE developer indirectly involved in former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale's $50,000 cash seizure had been entangled in a brutal corporate brawl.

A complaint about an alleged company takeover led one adversary to take developer Chris Pinzone to court.

But Mr Pinzone denied wrongdoing and alleged he had been defrauded by associates.

Melbourne-based Mr Pinzone, 35, met Mr Pisasale in a Melbourne hotel on May 12 this year. Mr Pinzone's CJP Qld has been trying to turn a vacant $3 million site in Ipswich's Yamanto into a complex with a service station, eateries and childcare centre.

During the meeting, another man arrived and handed $50,000 to Mr Pisasale, according to barrister Sam Di Carlo. Mr Di Carlo said he has worked for Mr Pinzone in the past but the $50,000 was a separate matter for a Chinese family's legal settlement.

The barrister said he had asked Mr Pisasale to fly the cash to Brisbane "as a friend", and arranged for the money to be delivered to the hotel. But Australian Federal Police seized the 500 $100 notes at Melbourne airport from Mr Pisasale.

