Developer fast tracks residential blocks in boom suburb

Contractor Andrew Dixon and childcare worker Ashleigh Greer are preparing to move into their new home in Ripley - the couple's first home.

RIPLEY is booming with the population expected to increase by 27.6 per cent each year until 2026, spurring developers to fast track one estate.

It's a double storey residence in the $300 million master-planned Monterea Ripley community, a residential village which will feature 900 new homes on a land area of approximately 150 acres within the picturesque Ripley Valley near the high growth centre of Ipswich.

Mr Dixon, an earthmoving contractor, said a major appeal of the Monterea residential village for childcare worker Ashleigh and himself, who have been renting in Karalee, is the amount of greenspace and the seclusion.

"We have found it to be a much more personal place than other developments in the area," he said.

"This is a great location which is so close to everything including the Ripley Town Centre and we have all the amenities we need and transport links.

"We're very excited about our first home. It will be two-storey, four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with a media room and a drive through double garage. I've always wanted my own home with plenty of room for a shed. We hope it will be ready to move into in September."

Ripley was the second fastest growing suburb in Queensland in 2016-17, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

A report by Urbis has predicted the Ripley region will experience average population growth of 27.6 per cent a year until 2026.

Monterea Ripley Director of Land Marketing Jamie Martin said the development had welcomed over 20 new residents living in stage one and another 20 homes under construction in the estate, which has proven immensely popular with first home buyers.

"We have fast tracked the launch of stages two, three and four of Monterea Ripley with another 53 lots and we have already had strong interest from buyers attracted by the lifestyle blocks of up to 560 sqm and competitive pricing with lots available from $179,000," he said.

"Most of our purchasers have been first time buyers and the majority of them work in Ipswich, while some commute to the Brisbane CBD and Logan City."

Mr Martin said Monterea Ripley's Green Space Master Plan will dedicate more than 22 acres to green open space.

"A new 5 acre park called John Michels Reserve has opened and features a lush corridor of more than 30,000 new plantings, kick and play turfed areas, sheltered picnic areas and walkways to be enjoyed by residents," he said.

"Our main point of difference is creating an environment where residents feel they are coming home to a beautiful estate. We have incorporated a good mix of design elements including new active parks, wider tree-lined streets and a feeling of open space in one of Ripley's most elevated positions."

Mr Martin said ready built spec homes by award winning builders were also available in Monterea Ripley from $410,000 for single storey and $495,000 for double storey homes.