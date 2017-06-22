Developer chips in for low income earners

VISION: Greg Cree, founder of Project4Change at the site in Leichhardt with director Leanne Paulsen.

LOW income earners who thought they'd never be able to buy a house in Ipswich have a unique chance to break into the market.

For months, a small housing estate has been coming together in Leichhardt.

The developer behind the construction of the 21 new homes is Greg Cree, a former construction worker who's determined to help true battlers via his organisation Project4Change.

QT's front page, January 26.

Now the construction phase is coming to an end an information session has been organised for those hoping to move in.

The homes in the small community will be offered up to low income earners, who will also be given financial help in coming up with a deposit.

No government money has been used in the project but anyone hoping to move in will need to be eligible for the Queensland Housing Register. Speaking with the QT in January when construction had just kicked off, Mr Cree said he understood how difficult it could be for a low income earner to buy a house.

"This isn't about a handout," Mr Cree said.

"It's about the community supporting other people in the community.

"There's a real perception that low income earners are 'no hopers' and that's just not true.

"We could be talking about young emergency services professionals, or someone who works the checkouts at your local supermarket. When you're on a small wage and paying rent, saving for a deposit can be really hard."

Seven of the homes will be sold privately with the profits used to prop up the financial assistance part of the model.

Where to go

The information session will be held on Thursday, June 22, from 6pm, at the Leichhardt One Mile Community Centre on Denman St, Leichhardt.

For more information, phone 3812 1270.