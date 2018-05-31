Developer challenging council veto of 'atrocious' project

A DECISION to reject a developer's proposal to clear 34 ha of bushland with new homes is being challenged in court.

Singapore-based developer CB Developments applied to build more than 300 new homes at Eugene St, Bellbird Park. That proposal involves clearing some 34-ha of bushland on a steep slope near Woogaroo Creek.

The application was met with fierce community opposition.

In the week leading up to a decision in April, protesters stormed the council chambers appealing for councillors to reject the proposal.

Councillors called the original development application 'atrocious' and on April 18 announced it had been rejected.

This month, CB Developments lodged an appeal against that decision in the Planning and Environment Court.

Lawyers labelled the council's decision 'erroneous, unreasonable and unlawful', court documents show.

Within the appeal, lawyers argue the development could be approved with conditions to ensure it complies with the council's planning scheme, and that there were "sufficient grounds to warrant approval despite conflicts (with the planning scheme)".

When the council rejected the application, officers provided a detailed list of issues including; that the development did not conserve essential wildlife corridors, did not minimise risks and nuisance, did not represent good urban design and ecological sustainability, did not address appropriate access to transport facilities and overall, had not been designed to protect the environment from serious harm.

Among the more significant reasons listed by council officers was that the development did not adequately address the risk of landslides or flooding.

Residents raised a host of environmental concerns, along with the potential degradation of the bushy character of the area.