Developer applies to add new rec facilities to estate

THE developer of an Ipswich estate has applied to add improved recreational facilities and make other changes to the site.

Sunnygold International has submitted a development application to Ipswich City Council for a minor change to its Six Mile Creek Estate approval.

The changes form part of stage two of the estate, which was originally approved in 2009.

“The proposed changes are a result of seeking parity between condition obligations and constructed outcomes within the development, as identified in an action notice associated with the request,” the application notes.

“The changes do not substantially alter the approved layout or approved uses within the development, and the development maintains all services connections and access configurations in accordance with the original approval.”

The application notes the developer has “significantly increased” the amenity and facilities within two communal open spaces areas.

It now wants to remove the internal pathway between two gazebos in the northern communal space and move one of the gazebos to the southern space.

The developer has also proposed to add a basketball court and a children’s playground in the southern space.

“The proposed changes reflect a significant investment by the applicant in facilities for residents within the development,” the application notes.

“The previously approved site plan identified the area between units 31 and 32 as being for communal open space use.

“On further consideration of the usability of this area, the use of this … provides potential security concerns for these units, in addition to (crime prevention through environmental design) issues with this space being located beyond the pinch point of the two units addressing the driveway, reducing visibility of this open space from the driveway and other communal area.

“This are is proposed to be allocated as private open space associated with both unit 31 and 32, with internal fences proposed to delineate private and common property area.”

An amended refuse collection pad is also proposed to make it easier for rubbish trucks to manoeuvre around the estate.

An extra 11 carparking spaces will also be added for a total of 126 throughout the site if approval is granted.

