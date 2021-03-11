Developer applies for Deebing Creek extension

THE developer wanting to build a residential development next to a former Aboriginal mission site and cemetery has applied to have its approval period for the project extended.

AV Jennings has applied to Ipswich City Council to extend the currency periods which were due to expire at the end of this year for approvals already granted for its project site at Deebing Heights.

The developer is seeking to extend approvals granted in 2018 - to turn one lot into 178 lots, including two multiple residential projects and a shopping centre - until June 2025.

It was due to expire at the end of the year.

“This extension is sought to enable the development to be completed, noting that the Stage 1A subdivision component of the approval has already been completed, plan sealed and registered,” the application notes.

“Operational works approvals for a number of stages have also been obtained.”

AV Jennings has been delayed in developing its Deebing Springs development on Grampian Drive due to objections from traditional owners and protectors of the land about building on sacred land and the possibility of remains being buried on the site set for development.

The development site does not encroach on the former Deebing Creek Mission which ran until 1915, or the cemetery, to the south.

Campers have been set up on the site for more than a year.

AV Jennings has planning and construction works consent from the council to start work on stage one of the development.

The land for stage one is the area closest to Grampian Drive.

The company says no human remains have been found on its development site.

The QT will be publishing a story next week talking to Deebing Creek campers and protectors about why they believe the development should not go ahead as it stands.

