Developer agrees Deebing Creek should be surveyed

A blockade has been set up at the Deebing Creek Mission in an attempt to stop development. Budjah Davidson.

A blockade has been set up at the Deebing Creek Mission in an attempt to stop development. Budjah Davidson. Cordell Richardson

DEVELOPER AVJennings has agreed that additional areas within it's development site should be surveyed using a ground-penetrating radar (GPR).

In a statement, AVJennings said the company had offered the Yuggera Ugarapul People the opportunity to survey relevant parts of its Deebing Springs site with a GPR in July this year, as part of on-going discussions with official representatives over an almost two-year period.

"We paid for the GPR and for the YUP to conduct the survey using its preferred expert," a spokesperson said.

"Unfortunately, the survey performed was predominantly within the former Mission cemetery, instead of the Deebing Springs land.

"It is therefore difficult for anyone to know with certainty what anomalies are within the AVJennings land."

It comes after Deebing Creek Sovereignty Camp spokeswoman Lekina Thompson called for the site to be further investigated after claims of skeletal remains and trenches in the area.

"There was a ground-penetrating radar (GPR) done, but it was only done in one section, so not all of the AVJennings area has been covered yet, only the section around the cemetery, and three 1-2m trenches have been found under the ground with anomalies.

"Based on that fact alone, that supports our oral history of the massacres that have happened and where they've happened.

"We just feel like that deserves further investigation before any kind of work happens either on it, or even around it, because we don't know how far it extends.

"Just allow us the chance to find out where those massacre sites are, where all those burials are. We're not going to stop until we do find out that information."

AVJennings agreed a wider survey of the site should be carried out.

"We agree that additional areas within the AVJennings site should be surveyed using GPR and had hoped to be able to make that offer to the YUP at a meeting that was scheduled for Wednesday last week before it was cancelled at the YUP's request.

"Although we could commission our own GPR of the Deebing Springs site, as a matter of courtesy, we would rather wait until the traditional owners are ready to discuss the matter and agree on the appropriate area to be researched.

"We hope to be able to do that with those members of the YUP who have the right to speak to country in the coming days."