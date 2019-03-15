Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
It didn't take long for the rain to inundate camps like Zaneisha Shedden's.
It didn't take long for the rain to inundate camps like Zaneisha Shedden's. Facebook
Weather

Devastation as CMC Rocks camps washed away

Navarone Farrell
by
15th Mar 2019 6:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FESTIVAL-goers have taken to social media to show off their ruined campsites in what has been a rocky start to the much-anticipated CMC Rocks.

There's no relief in sight either, with the outlook for today and tomorrow much the same.

BOM meteorologist Michael Gray said Amberley had 43mm and Rosewood had 36mm overnight.

 

Kiara McCullough was one of many to contribute to a CMC Rocks Fan Page threat showing the devastation the rains caused.
Kiara McCullough was one of many to contribute to a CMC Rocks Fan Page threat showing the devastation the rains caused. Facebook

"There's still a good chance of showers and storms through the wider south-east, there's the possibility of storms again," he said.

"Ipswich is right on the edge of the hotspot we're thinking about today.

"There are possible heavy falls in some of those thunderstorms and pretty similar for tomorrow."

 

Michelle Shapcott's camp was all but destroyed overnight.
Michelle Shapcott's camp was all but destroyed overnight. Facebook

Today has a top of 33C and an 80 per cent chance of rain, while tomorrow is a little cooler with a low of 21C and a top of 27C and a 90 per cent chance of rain.

Trevor Goodlet, who lives close to the festival grounds in Willowbank said he got around 68ml last night.

 

Trevor Goodlet, who lives close to the festival grounds in Willowbank said he got around 68ml last night.
Trevor Goodlet, who lives close to the festival grounds in Willowbank said he got around 68ml last night. Trevor Goodlet

"I live 2 mins from the CMC. This is what you campers got last night. 68ml. And more to come over the weekend," he wrote on Facebook.

More to come...

More Stories

cmc rocks cmc rocks 2019 country music storm weather whatson
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    'They gutted our home': Ripped off tradies strip build bare

    premium_icon 'They gutted our home': Ripped off tradies strip build bare

    Business A young couple has been left thousands of dollars short after out-of-pocket tradies gutted their newly-built home after the G.J Gardner collapse.

    Council pull 20 shopping trolleys from river

    premium_icon Council pull 20 shopping trolleys from river

    Council News You won't believe how much litter officers collected.

    • 15th Mar 2019 6:00 AM
    Thousands of Ipswich businesses shut

    premium_icon Thousands of Ipswich businesses shut

    Business How 'a little pain and embarrassment is better than bankruptcy'

    • 15th Mar 2019 6:00 AM
    Texts revealed uncle's 'sexual interest' in young niece

    premium_icon Texts revealed uncle's 'sexual interest' in young niece

    Crime He touched her breasts and buttocks

    • 15th Mar 2019 6:19 AM