Devastation as CMC Rocks camps washed away

It didn't take long for the rain to inundate camps like Zaneisha Shedden's.

FESTIVAL-goers have taken to social media to show off their ruined campsites in what has been a rocky start to the much-anticipated CMC Rocks.

There's no relief in sight either, with the outlook for today and tomorrow much the same.

BOM meteorologist Michael Gray said Amberley had 43mm and Rosewood had 36mm overnight.

Kiara McCullough was one of many to contribute to a CMC Rocks Fan Page threat showing the devastation the rains caused.

"There's still a good chance of showers and storms through the wider south-east, there's the possibility of storms again," he said.

"Ipswich is right on the edge of the hotspot we're thinking about today.

"There are possible heavy falls in some of those thunderstorms and pretty similar for tomorrow."

Michelle Shapcott's camp was all but destroyed overnight.

Today has a top of 33C and an 80 per cent chance of rain, while tomorrow is a little cooler with a low of 21C and a top of 27C and a 90 per cent chance of rain.

Trevor Goodlet, who lives close to the festival grounds in Willowbank said he got around 68ml last night.

Trevor Goodlet, who lives close to the festival grounds in Willowbank said he got around 68ml last night.

"I live 2 mins from the CMC. This is what you campers got last night. 68ml. And more to come over the weekend," he wrote on Facebook.

