Devastating flooding silenced Ipswich's sounds of bowling

Debra and David Buttner owners of Skateaway Bundamba were devastated to see the damage done to their business. David Nielsen

A FLOOD worse than 1974 was all it took to rob the Ipswich region of its only bowling alley.

Adding to the heartbreak of residents who had their homes flooded, many businesses across the region were left to pick up the soaked pieces.

In January 2011, water inundated Ipswich Tenpin at Bundamba.

In the weeks following the flood, owner Dean Margiolas spoke about the heartbreak of seeing the water fill the alley.

"It went about 1.2 metres into the building,” he said in 2011.

"It ruined everything.”

The former tradesman came to Australia from Chicago in 2000 and bought Ipswich Tenpin in 2001.

"We got busier and busier and we would have been getting at least 2500 people bowling here a week,” he said.

Mr Margiolas praised volunteers for their efforts, but what started as a difficult few days turned into months of problems for the bowler.

The landowner of the alley site, which had been there since 1981, evoked a clause in the lease that allowed it to be terminated.

Mr Margiolas said the previous owner told him the building was above the 1974 flood level, so he had assumed it would not flood in 2011.

Weeks of searching for a new location did not come to fruition.

Dozens of machines, each weighing about 800 kilograms, were moved and sold.

The floods caused about $1 million in damage to neighbouring Ipswich SkateAway.

It severely damaged the 32-year-old building, leaving nothing but its shell.

After about one year of repairs and refurbishment, the SkateAway was opened.