Devastating attacks leave wildlife carers paranoid

HORRIFYING: Minden wildlife carer Liz Lax holds one of just three surviving ducks of a dog attack at Kirsty’s Bird Sanctuary & Wildlife Rehabilitation. PHOTO: Dominic Elsome

HORRIFYING: Minden wildlife carer Liz Lax holds one of just three surviving ducks of a dog attack at Kirsty’s Bird Sanctuary & Wildlife Rehabilitation. PHOTO: Dominic Elsome

“BRING a garbage bag.”

It was the phrase from her daughter that sent shivers down wildlife carer Liz Lax’s back.

Her daughter Kirsty had just discovered the bodies of several ducks in their Minden wildlife sanctuary, mauled by wild dogs.

The attack occurred last Wednesday and the pack returned on the Friday.

In total, three ducks were badly injured, the Lax’s discovered five bodies and another 15 were simply gone – presumed dead.

The attacks have left the mother-daughter duo from Kirsty’s Bird Sanctuary & Wildlife Rehabilitation shaken, as in four years at their property they’d never seen an attack.

“I’m absolutely paranoid,” Kirsty said.

The three surviving ducks appear to have been attacked by pups being taught to hunt, as their wounds were too small and fine to be from fully grown dogs.

“It’s the only reason they survived,” Liz said.

One of just three surviving ducks of a dog attack at Minden.

The pair say they didn’t hear a thing during the attacks, with none of other animals on the property sounding the alarm.

Kirsty said the attacks were heartbreaking, given most of the ducks had been surrendered.

“It’s devastating, it’s meant to be a sanctuary,” she said.

In response, the sanctuary contracted a licensed shooter to try to cull the pack.

Kirsty said hiring a shooter would have been inconceivable just a week ago.

“It’s not something I thought I’d ever have to do,” she said.

Unfortunately the shooter was unable to track the dogs.

Liz explained the pack was likely growing desperate for food due to the drought, which was why the attack had come out of the blue.

The sanctuary is now fundraising for night enclosures for the livestock they presently host, and plan to erect six-foot high fencing in the future to dog proof the entire facility.

Kirsty said it was a timely reminder for locals to de-sex their dogs to reduce unwanted litters.

She also asked for residents to report wild dog sightings so councils and pest controllers had a better understanding of the movement of packs, leading to better control.

Anyone wishing to help secure fencing can donate here.