Heartbroken mum shares pic of dead son in coffin

Andy was described as a funny, compassionate and sarcastic young boy. Picture: Facebook

WARNING: Confronting content

A DEVASTATED mum has shared a harrowing photograph of her son lying dead in a coffin to illustrate the tragic impacts of bullying.

Andy Leach, 12, was found dead in his father's garage in Mississippi last Tuesday by his 15-year-old brother.

Heartbroken Cheryl Hudson shared this image of her son Andy Leach in his coffin to raise awareness of the impact of bullying. Picture: Facebook

Cheryl Hudson who agreed for Andy's photograph to be used, told Metro US he left "a few different [suicide] notes" which showed he had been thinking of this for quite some time.

Andy, a sixth-grader at Southaven Middle School was first teased and tormented by his bullies, but eventually they threatened him and said, "we're going to put hands on you".

Cheryl, who went to his school to speak with teachers about it, said staff "didn't really do much about it", and she claims it was not the first time they had failed to act on bullying claims.

She said: "He left a note, and he drew a picture of how he expected to be found, and that's how he was found."

Cheryl, pictured with Andy, said she had gone to his school but staff failed to stop the bullying. Picture: Facebook

"The school that he went to has got an abundance of bullying. The kids can't even go to the bathroom without fear."

In a heartbreaking tribute to her son, Cheryl said she will always remember him as her "pride and joy".

She added: "He was funny, he was sarcastic, he was compassionate.

"He was my pride and joy, he was a mumma's boy, and he was proud to admit that."

The alleged bullies are now being investigated by police.

A gofundme page has been launched to help Andy's family pay for his funeral arrangements.

Cheryl said Andy's bullies first called him names, but eventually began to threaten him with assault. Picture: Facebook

On behalf of Cheryl Hudson, Tiffanny Allison said: "If you can't contribute monetarily, I ask that you pray for his mum, dad, brothers, family and friends.

"I ask that you kiss your kids and hug them a bit tighter. We never know when God may need them back."

More than $12,000 has been raised so far, smashing their target of $5,000.

If you or anyone you know is seeking support, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit lifeline.org.au

Suicide Call Back Service 1300 659 467.

Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800 (for young people aged 5 to 25).

This article originally appeared on The Sun.