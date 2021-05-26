‘Devastated’: Porsche stolen days after man moved to Coast

Man’s prized Porsche stolen from home just days after he moved to Gold Coast from Sydney

A GRANDFATHER says his prized luxury SUV was nabbed from his driveway after thieves broke into his home and stole the keys less than a week after he moved to the Gold Coast.

James Billington, 77, told the Bulletinthe crooks somehow accessed his Bundall home through a garage roller door early Sunday morning, snatched the keys to a distinctive 2015 Porsche Macan (NSW plates CZX 56S) and made off with his wife's handbag.

He said the culprits "tried to access $7000 from one of her accounts from Amsterdam and San Jose", but were foiled by bank security measures.

Mr Billington was loving his new home after moving from Sydney, but said the brazen burglary while he and his wife were sleeping upstairs was "disillusioning" and "distressing".

"My wife was devastated. Totally violated. We were both dismayed," he said.

A 2015 Porsche Macan, similar to the one stolen.



The Sapphire Blue Porsche - Mr Billington's beloved "mistress" - cost $100,000 back in 2015 and has many personalised touches.

"When I first saw a picture of it, it was love at first sight," Mr Billington said.

"I thought it was a gorgeous car."

The retiree urged Coast residents to invest in home security and to lock up, particularly doors leading from garages to homes.

Mr Billington doorknocked his street - which he asked to remain unnamed - and said he had been led to believe there was a "crime spree" in the area, perhaps involving young offenders.

Gold Coast District Acting Chief Superintendent Rhys Wildman was "hopeful we can return this gentleman's vehicle as soon as possible".

"We're doing everything we can," he said, referring to the investigation into the Porsche theft and unlawful use of vehicles more generally.

"Police are actively looking at a number of options to locate this vehicle across the southeast corner of Queensland.

Superintendent Rhys Wildman talking to the media. Picture: Jerad Williams



"We are asking members of the public who sight this vehicle to contact police immediately if it's mobile on Triple-0, or if it's stationary, parked up, then 131 444."

No one had been arrested or charged by Tuesday afternoon.

Supt Wildman said in the Southport police division, which encompasses Bundall, unlawful entry of dwellings was down 12 per cent, unlawful use of vehicles down 5.4 per cent and steal from motor vehicles down 28.1 per cent when compared to the same time last year.

He said there had been a 9.7 per cent reduction in unlawful use of a vehicle across the Coast, and that occurred after lower levels of crime were recorded last year amid Covid-19 lockdowns and more people staying home.

Still, Mr Wildman said there was much more to do and officers would work proactively.

He urged Coast residents to assist police by locking homes and cars and keeping vehicle keys safe and sound, away from opportunistic thieves.

