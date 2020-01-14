Determined Laidley forces unexpected outright result

ELATED: Laidley's Alex Welsh was ecstatic to see his side roll the South East Redbacks for 56 in just 41 overs to secure an outright two-day triump. Picture: Cordell Richardson

CRICKET: Exceptional bowling led Laidley to a remarkable outright victory in their two-day clash with the South East Redbacks.

Needing just nine wickets with the Redbacks playing a substitute on Sunday, Laidley were ruthless. The plan had always been to pile on a first innings total and attempt to dismiss the opposition twice. They knew it would not be easy. It is always gratifying when a plan comes to fruition and captain Alex Welsh said it was extremely satisfying to manufacture the win when it looked beyond reach.

“They didn’t make it easy,” he said.

“Their blokes made it extremely difficult at the end. At one stage they went ten-and-a-half overs without scoring.”

Ryan Plummer (3/20) and Mick Sippel (3/20) did much of the damage. Welsh chipped in with 2/5 and Mark Adamski grabbed the other scalp as South East fell for just 56.

Earlier Welsh (88) and G Sippel (88) had helped Laidley amass 4/221 in response to the Redbacks’ first effort of 135.

On the ladder Laidley leapfrogs Centrals who had a bye. Brothers took first innings points in the weekend’s other fixture. After scoring 177, they dismissed Northsiders for 97. Brothers made 108 in the second dig to set a target of 188. Norths were 1/40 off 11 overs at the close of play.