Determined cow rescued from river twice in two days

The ambitious cow has tried to go for a dip twice in as many days.

RSPCA and QFES teamed up to save an ambitious cow from the riverbank in Goodna not once but twice in as many days.

An RSPCA spokesperson said their Animal Emergency Hotline buzzed about the poor cow.

"(Our) Humane Advocate officer Samantha headed to the scene and found that the cow had made her way out of the water and onto the embankment,” they said.

"Samantha set off to get some hay to encourage her away from the water's edge.

"Slowly with a few slips and trembles the cow made her way up to the flat ground with the lure of a tasty meal.”

Unfortunately for the poor critter, it was only the following day before she decided to try her hand at swimming again.

"This time our RSPCA rescue team needed to call in the assistance of the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Greebank Large Animal Rescue with equipment to pull the cow to safety,” the spokesperson said.

"Finally after a bit of a mission and multiple team members on the ground, the cow was back on dry land and all rugged up.”

Hearts poured out on social media for the poor critter, with many puzzling as to her determination to get in the drink.