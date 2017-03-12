Determined boy becomes driving force for iconic church

This 1909 photo is of members of the Blackstone United Welsh Church Youth Group.

THOMAS Thomas of Blackstone was born at Talybont, Cardiganshire, Wales in September 1842.

A boy of determination he refused to attend a Church of England School and this deprived him of schooling, yet with a few pennies in his pocket he walked many kilometres to buy a book.

Thomas was later apprenticed to a tailor and after working at Aberystwyth and London he gained his certificate as master cutter and tailor.

He was prominent in church and temperance activities in his home country of Wales and then with his wife and family came to Australia in November 1885.

They settled at Blackstone.

Blackstone was mainly the domain of many other Welshmen and they held their church services in a cottage loaned by Thomas's brother the Hon Lewis Thomas MLA.

In 1886, Thomas became a driving force in obtaining a Welsh Church in the district and his brother Lewis gave land and financial aid for its construction.

In this new building the Welsh people worshipped in their native tongue and Thomas's elder daughter Bessie was organist until her marriage to John Morris of Brisbane.

For several years Thomas Thomas and Jack Owens of North Ipswich preached and conducted church services without payment until the debt on the Church was near its final payment.

Thomas continued to act as head of the Welsh Church until 1899.

Thomas became interested in Eisteddfodau and became chairman of committee, conductor of sessions and adjudicator of Welsh elocutionary sessions.

After the death of his wife Elizabeth (nee Roberts) in 1890 his younger daughter Mary (known as Polly) assisted in training youngsters in music and elocution.

It was Thomas who persuaded his brother Lewis to build a School of Arts with a library, reading rooms and billiard rooms at Blackstone.

Thomas left Blackstone in 1899 to go to Brisbane where he became an official in the Broadway Congregational Church, but he returned to Blackstone in 1903.

Among his many activities on his return to Blackstone was forming a United Band of Hope and a Drum and Fife Band which later became a Brass Band with Mr G. Thompson as conductor.

Thomas, a very active man also travelled to Gympie, Sydney, Newcastle and New Lambton Welsh Churches to conduct church services.

Along with his many church commitments, Thomas was chairman of the Purga Shire Council for many years.

Thomas Thomas died at Blackstone in February 1909 after a most eventful and useful life.

Ships and immigrants

A STEADY stream of immigrants landed in the Moreton Bay area in the 1850s and many found their way to Ipswich and "further west”.

These people formed the back-bone of West Moreton in as much as these "new chums” comprised most of the skilled mechanics who settled here.

Ships carrying many passengers brought those early pioneers from Great Britain and other countries to our shores.

Not all passengers arrived and it is recorded that on one voyage there were 40 deaths among the 272 passengers.

In 1852, the immigrant ships Maria Soames, Argyll, Meridian, and Rajohgopaul, brought 1119 people.

This number rose in 1853 when the ships Parsee, America, Agricola, Florentina and John Fielden landed 1619 persons.

Other ships in 1853 to sail to our shores included the General Hewitt, The John Davis and the Sobrina.

The surgeon of the Sobrina was Dr Thos Rowlands who, in 1856, came to Ipswich to follow his profession.

A census was taken of the colony in March 1851 and on the total proclaimed area of 152446.7sqk (58,860 sqmiles) in Moreton Bay there were 8575 persons, divided into 6012 males and 2563 females.

Ipswich - not taxing itself

A WRITE-UP in the North Australian newspaper on October 4, 1859 contained this news item: It is time that Ipswich bestirred itself to obtain Incorporations.

A flat refusal has been given to the application for money to form a bridge in Bremer St leasing to the Catholic Church, on the ground that since Ipswich declines to accept powers for taxing itself for its own improvement, Ipswich must not expect aid from taxations on other parts of the community.

There was also mention of the necessity of building a bridge across the Bremer River to North Ipswich.