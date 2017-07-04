26°
Determination behind new Ipswich hair salon business success

Ashley Jones | 4th Jul 2017 10:00 AM
SMASHING GOALS: Amy Morrow has opened her new store Morrow and Co Hair on Glebe Rd, Booval. Aside from achieving business goals she has also lost 62kg.
SMASHING GOALS: Amy Morrow has opened her new store Morrow and Co Hair on Glebe Rd, Booval. Aside from achieving business goals she has also lost 62kg. David Nielsen

SHE is all Aussie, but Amy Morrow says she celebrates Independence Day everyday.

In the true meaning of being independent, she is a free thinker, sole trader and a little unconventional.

Her unique personality helped craft an exciting new salon in Booval simply called Morrow & Co. Hair.

Morrow & Co doors opened on April 1 and the business has since continued to grow.

"I wanted to create something that is a little up-market, a boutique feel that appeals to both male and female clients. There are a lot of barbers now for men and women's hair attached, but I wanted to make it a place where people want to come,” Ms Morrow said.

Prior to this adventure Amy was working as a home hairdresser and has also worked at other salons.

"I was studying to become a trainer and carry out assessment for hairdressers but I put that on hold,” she said.

Morrow & Co. Hair is a new venture and marks a new start for Amy, who proudly shared the fact she has shed 62 kilos.

"I was working in Brisbane in one of the top 10 salons in the city. I was totally into the career thing, then I was divorced, and I had to get back to basics. I needed to provide for my children and I had to get fit,” she said.

Her world turned upside down but Amy now says she couldn't be happier and wanted to help her clients feel the same.

"The salon is about providing clients with a contemporary look and feel, lots of colours and a variety of styles,” she said.

"The salon, at 176 Glebe Rd, Booval, is old school but people like it, it's reassuring and homely.”

Amy has created innovative concepts like 'Tradie Fridays' which include a range of services all under motor vehicle themes.

"The Ford package is a men's trim, short back and sides along with a beverage through to the Bentley package that really treats the tired tradies at the end of the week,” she said.

"The guys love that they can have a drink, get their hair cut and styled and be treated to a massage.

"I give away a $200 package each month to someone that is nominated by a customer who is doing it tough with maybe ill health, tough circumstances or self sacrificing.

"This random act of kindness means the world to the recipient. People love to follow us on Facebook and follow the journey, it's great. Giveaways are important to me.”

Amy is expecting to expand her business and employ staff on a contract basis.

"Pay rates are low for hairdressers so I want to make sure that people feel valued and can make a good income,” she said.

Morrow & Co. Hair have clients from ages 25 to 55.

Amy said older clients were keen to be treated to something a bit different.

"The older men who come in are looking for the barber cut and that is very much in fashion, they also like to have a drink,” she said.

The hairdresser said she also aimed to keep it fresh and exciting.

"I see myself as an artist and each head is like a blank canvas,” she said.

With a Diploma of Arts under her belt it is little wonder Amy brings such vibrancy and creativity to her work as a hairdresser.

She has also brought a new life to a well-established suburb and to a long-standing set of shops.

booval ipswich business ipswich hairdresser

Local Partners

