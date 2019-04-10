Menu
Investigators are appealing for any motorists who have dash-cam footage of a white Suburu SUV bearing Queensland registration 164 XQK.
Witnesses sought in mystery teen death

by PATRICK BILLINGS
10th Apr 2019 2:02 PM

Detectives have resumed an appeal information following the mystery death of a teen in Central Queensland.

An 18-year-old man was found deceased in a car on Brendonna Road at Burua, near Gladstone, on April 3.

Police have received a large amount of assistance from the public, but detectives are continuing to appeal to anyone who has any information to contact them.

In particular, investigators are appealing for any motorists who have dashcam footage of a white Subaru SUV bearing Queensland registration 164 XQK.

Highly sought are witnesses who saw the vehicle travelling on the Bruce Highway or Brendonna Road.

Investigations are still continuing to identify a cause of death.

gladstone mystery death queensland police witnesses

