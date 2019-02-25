House fire victim heavily sedated after significant burns

DETECTIVES in charge of the investigation into a house fire that left a man with significant burns are waiting for the man to come out of sedation.

Neighbours reported hearing the victim yelling, "who did this to me" about 11pm Friday night, as a fire burned at the front of his Eastern Heights home.

The man, aged in his 50s, suffered burns to 40 per cent of his legs and was sedated before being taken to the Royal Brisbane Hospital in a critical condition.

A woman who was inside the house during the ordeal emerged unharmed when paramedics arrived at the scene.

Police believe the man will be able to provide them with critical information but they will have to wait for him to recover before speaking to him.

It was reported he is still under heavy sedation due to the seriousness of his injuries.

Despite speaking with several witnesses, Ipswich detectives said they were still uncertain of how the fire started, though it was still being treated as suspicious.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the damage was mostly to the front of the house, predominantly the front veranda, and there was not a lot of structural damage.