Detectives investigating 'very friendly' horse disappearance
RURAL police are still looking for a 'very friendly' horse that went missing from a property near Ipswich last month.
Detectives from the Major and Organised Crime Squad (MOCS) (Rural) Forest Hill, are looking for information from the public which will help to find a horse missing from Mount Berryman Rd, Blenheim in the Lockyer Valley.
The horse went missing in between Wednesday, January 31 and Friday, February 2.
The horse is a Pinto Colt with distinctive markings, 18-months-old, about 14.3 hands high and very friendly.
Anyone with information for police should contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.