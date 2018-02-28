Detectives investigating 'very friendly' horse disappearance

Police are looking for this nibbles.

RURAL police are still looking for a 'very friendly' horse that went missing from a property near Ipswich last month.

Detectives from the Major and Organised Crime Squad (MOCS) (Rural) Forest Hill, are looking for information from the public which will help to find a horse missing from Mount Berryman Rd, Blenheim in the Lockyer Valley.

The horse went missing in between Wednesday, January 31 and Friday, February 2.

The horse is a Pinto Colt with distinctive markings, 18-months-old, about 14.3 hands high and very friendly.

Anyone with information for police should contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.