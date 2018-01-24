Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Detectives investigating Booval armed robbery

Emma Clarke
by

DETECTIVES are investigating the armed robbery of a service station in Booval overnight.

Just before 8:30pm a man went to the business on Brisbane Road armed with a knife and demanded money and cigarettes from a female staff member before fleeing the scene on foot in the direction of Cole St, police say.

No one was physically injured during the robbery.

The man is described as aged in his late teens or early 20s, approximately 188 centimetres tall, of a slim build and was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Topics:  armed robbery booval ipswich ipswich crime

Ipswich Queensland Times
Mum’s cash grab after girl left on bus

Mum’s cash grab after girl left on bus

THE Queensland mother whose daughter was left alone on a bus for hours after her first day of school is asking for “donations” to take her child to Dreamworld

Radio Rentals to pay out $20 million in refunds

Radio Rentals has been pulled up for past poor customer service.

Includes a $6.1m refund to customers and write-offs of default fees

Council's warning to dog owners after spike in complaints

Bully plays fetch at the Raceview off-leash dog park.

Workers to increase patrols to ensure residents obeyed laws

HOUSING CRISIS: Council flags 'concerning' trend

Ipswich City Council Administration Building and Council Chambers.

Special committee to pressure State, Federal governments

Local Partners