Detectives investigating Booval armed robbery

DETECTIVES are investigating the armed robbery of a service station in Booval overnight.

Just before 8:30pm a man went to the business on Brisbane Road armed with a knife and demanded money and cigarettes from a female staff member before fleeing the scene on foot in the direction of Cole St, police say.

No one was physically injured during the robbery.

The man is described as aged in his late teens or early 20s, approximately 188 centimetres tall, of a slim build and was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.