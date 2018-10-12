Detectives investigating after shots fired at Ipswich home

DETECTIVES are investigating after shots were fired into a house in Dinmore overnight.

Officers were called to an address on King St at 10:30pm after reports a firearm was discharged and a number of shots were fired into the home.

A woman who was home at the time of the incident was not physically injured.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with CCTV or dash cam vision from the area to contact police.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.