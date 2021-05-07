Menu
Police are continuing their manhunt for a 28-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted a police officer before fleeing the scene.
Crime

Detectives following family inquiries into wanted fugitive

by Zilla Gordon
7th May 2021 12:33 PM
The search is still on for Stanthorpe man Clayton Alvoen who allegedly assaulted a police officer and escaped custody more than a week ago.

Warwick police detective sergeant Glen Roche said inquiries have been conducted with the man's family members and associates.

"He has not been located, we are still looking for him and for any information of his whereabouts," sergeant Roche said.

The man was being escorted by an officer from court to the watch house when he allegedly headbutted the officer before fleeing on foot.

Stanthorpe police charged a Broadwater man with aiding a person to escape lawful custody on 30 April.

Anyone with information in relation to Mr Alvoen's whereabouts is urged to immediately contact Crime Stoppers on 1800­ 333 000 or Warwick Police on 4660 4444.

