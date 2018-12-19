Detectives charge boy with armed robbery of service station

QUEENSLAND Police detectives have charged a boy over the alleged armed robbery of a service station in Redbank Plains last night.

It will be alleged the 14-year-old boy and a girl entered the business on Brisbane Rd shortly before 6pm.

Investigators will allege the boy, who was armed with a knife, demanded cash and food from a female employee.

No one was physically injured during the alleged robbery.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with one count of armed robbery.

Police are yet to locate the girl.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.