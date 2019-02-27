Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lawyer Adam Magill.
Lawyer Adam Magill.
Crime

Cop expected to plead guilty to taking illegal photos

by Vanessa Marsh
27th Feb 2019 10:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DETECTIVE accused of illegally taking a photograph of defence lawyer Adam Magill in the court dock is expected to plead guilty, a court has heard.

Detective Aaron Jon Ferguson was charged with breaching the prohibition of taking and publishing photographs of lawyer Magill as he sat in the docks of Brisbane Magistrates Court after being charged with aggravated fraud, money laundering and fraudulent falsification of records late last year.

Lawyer Adam Magill.
Lawyer Adam Magill.

Queensland Police Union lawyer Calvin Gnech this morning asked for 39-year-old Ferguson's two charges to be adjourned to March 28.

"Depending on whether the submission (to prosecutors) is accepted, we'll be able to proceed to dealing with the matter as a plea of guilty," Mr Gnech said.

Magill is a high-profile lawyer who has represented clients including rugby union player Karmichael Hunt.

He was charged following an 18-month CCC probe that led to several lawyers arrested on fraud offences.

Magill denies all charges.

adam magill crime detective editors picks guilty plead illegal photos

Top Stories

    Parents torched Ford to get 4WD for kids

    premium_icon Parents torched Ford to get 4WD for kids

    Crime CCTV footage taken from a street showed their two vehicles being driven in convoy on the night.

    You can trust us to deliver for you

    You can trust us to deliver for you

    News Our readers are at the heart of everything we do

    Group seeks new faces to keep Anzac spirit alive

    premium_icon Group seeks new faces to keep Anzac spirit alive

    News The committee has been going for 103 years

    Potential secret sale at campgrounds angers Scouts

    premium_icon Potential secret sale at campgrounds angers Scouts

    News Surveyor pegs were discovered on the Ipswich campgrounds