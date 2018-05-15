Menu
Joanne McCauley has denied she had any role in Chan’s death.
Crime

Detective criticised for hit-and-run inquest delays

by David Murray, The Australian
15th May 2018 9:51 AM | Updated: 2:36 PM

A DETECTIVE was warned he was impeding an ­inquest into the suspected murder of a cyclist with his delays in performing tasks set by a coroner, the Australian reports.

Detective Senior Constable David Neumann's dressing down can be revealed as police resist laying charges over the death of Chinese tourist Shui Ki Chan, whose body was found beside the Warrego Highway near Gatton, in August 2012, the victim of a suspected hit-and-run.

A woman, Joanne McCauley, told 14 people she purposely ran down Chan, variously claiming the cyclist had given her the finger and that she did not like Asians, was on drugs and turned her vehicle around to hit him.

Prosecutors told police more than a year ago there was enough evidence to prosecute.

In November last year, coroner John Hutton concluded Ms McCauley most likely collided with Chan on purpose and called on police to give ­"urgent attention" to whether to charge her with murder.

Read more at the Australian.

delays detective qps shui ki chan warrego highway

