Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Detective Bryan Swift was granted bail and the matter was adjourned to next month.
Detective Bryan Swift was granted bail and the matter was adjourned to next month.
Crime

Detective charged over alleged media request

by Kay Dibben
6th Dec 2019 10:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRISBANE policeman has appeared in court charged with misconduct in public office, for allegedly asking a media outlet to help with an unauthorised investigative strategy.

Detective Bryan Anthony Swift, 50, who has worked in South Brisbane Police District, was granted bail on his own undertaking when he appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

Swift is charged with two counts of misconduct in public office.

He also is charged with releasing protected information, under the Police Powers and Responsibility Act 2000.

Swift's arrest followed a joint Crime and Corruption Commission and police Ethical Standards Command investigation.

The CCC will allege Swift asked a media outlet to assist with an unauthorised investigative strategy and also released protected information relating to ongoing investigations.

The case was adjourned until January 20.

More Stories

Show More
detective freedom of information police police misconduct releasing information

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Iced up truckie busted after hauling a car on top of a truck

        premium_icon Iced up truckie busted after hauling a car on top of a truck

        Crime A truck driver with ice in his system was caught out when police spotted his unusual load, an Ipswich court has heard.

        • 6th Dec 2019 11:00 AM
        Council must clean up dumped trolleys

        premium_icon Council must clean up dumped trolleys

        Opinion Shopping trolleys are raining down from the David Trumpy Bridge, north and south of...

        • 6th Dec 2019 11:00 AM
        Building Ipswich football’s identity starting with the kids

        premium_icon Building Ipswich football’s identity starting with the kids

        Sport “What we need to do now is to really cement our youth development policy . . . to...

        Accused burglars sack lawyers in court delay

        premium_icon Accused burglars sack lawyers in court delay

        Crime Four robbery co-accused were set to be sentenced when two of the offenders sacked...