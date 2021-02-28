Menu
Two men suffering burns were airlifted to hospital following a car fire at Harlin this afternoon. Photo/RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
DETAILS: Two men suffer burns following Harlin car fire

Holly Cormack
28th Feb 2021 7:39 PM
Two men suffering burns were flown to hospital after a vehicle caught fire at Harlin this afternoon.

The aeromedical crew was sent to the scene in the Somerset region at 3.30pm following reports of a car which had caught fire on Brisbane Valley Highway.

Queensland Ambulance Service Paramedics were treating two men who had been in the vehicle when the pilot landed the chopper at a sports ground close to the scene.

The patients were assessed and treated before being flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital under the care of the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care doctor and QAS Flight Paramedic.

Both are in a stable condition, with one man suffering burns to his legs and face.

