Details on Rosewood Library revealed in new application

COMING SOON: An artists impression of the proposed Rosewood Library.

COMING SOON: An artists impression of the proposed Rosewood Library. Contributed

NEW details have emerged of what the proposed Roswood Library will look like.

Consulting surveyors and town planners TJ Kelly surveys, commissioned by Architectus Brisbane, this week submitted a development application for the building to Ipswich City Council.

The building includes a mezzanine floor (two levels), a tourism and history presence, digital technology, and car-parking. The documents reveal the development will complement the historical character of the town.

"The library will provide a key piece of social infrastructure for the community and is appropriately located on a prominent site at the entrance to the town. This development will create an important focal point for Rosewood," the application reads.

The Queensland Government announced a $2.7 million grant in October towards the cost of construction and Ipswich City Council will contribute the remaining funds. The design is expected to cost $6m.

Resourcing for construction started immediately afterwards the design work was completed to meet the June 2019 funding requirements while the library and office is expected to open in November 2019.

Libraries and Tourism Committee Chairman Cr David Pahlke, who has been championing a new library in Division 10 for more than 20 years, said he looked forward to sharing the concept with the community.